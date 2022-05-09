Politics Front Central Committee discusses key draft report The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened its 12th conference on May 8 to discuss its draft report on the summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd meeting.

Politics Danish Queen confident in growing Denmark-Vietnam ties Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has expressed her confidence in the growth of the Vietnam-Denmark relations toward new heights toward comprehensiveness and effectiveness, at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador, Luong Thanh Nghi, following a ceremony to receive his letter of credentials.

Politics Front leader send sympathies to Cuba over hotel blast President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent his sympathies to National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDR) of Cuba Gerardo Hernández Nordelo over huge human and asset losses caused by a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana on May 6.

