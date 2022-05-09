Thai Binh recommended to expand development space towards the sea
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (standing) addresses the meeting with the Standing Board of the Thai Binh Party Committee on May 8. (Photo: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recommended Thai Binh expand its development space towards the sea while speaking at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on May 8.
Local officials reported that despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, the northern province has exerted strong efforts and obtained significant results, including a COVID-19 fatality of just 0.026 percent, much lower than the national average of 0.4 percent, and GRDP growth of 6.68 percent last year and 7.44 percent in the first quarter of 2022 (ranking 14th and 16th among the 63 provinces and cities, respectively).
PM Chinh spoke highly of Thai Binh’s performance but also pointed out that it has yet to fully tap into its potential, requesting the province overcome itself so as to make breakthroughs, develop sustainably, and improve per capita income.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting on May 8. (Photo: VNA)As Thai Binh boasts much potential and favourable conditions for socio-economic development, it needs to optimise those advantages to boost development, he said.
Suggesting the development space be expanded towards the sea, the Government leader told the province to press on with economic restructuring in a sustainable, stable, and effective manner while maintaining agriculture as a pillar of local development and promote hi-tech farming.
The PM asked for focus to be put on developing strategic infrastructure, especially transport facilities, stepping up administrative reforms, improving the provincial competitiveness index, and increasing human resources training in order to create combined strength for socio-economic development.
He also underlined the importance of environmental protection, social security ensuring, defence - security consolidation, the Party building, and the political system reform./.