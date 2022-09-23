Thai Binh seeks investment from Republic of Korea
A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, held a conference in Seoul on Sept. 22 to call for investment from RoK firms into the province.
Thai Binh and RoK delegates to the conference pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)
The event, organised with the coordination of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), is part of activities to enhance trade connectivity between Vietnam and the RoK to mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (November 22, 1992 – 2022).
In his opening remarks, Secretary of Thai Binh’s Party Committee Ngo Dong Hai, affirmed that for Thai Binh, the RoK has been an important partner in various fields. The province is hosting 26 projects of Korean investors with total capital of 128 million USD.
He invited Korean investors to the province to survey investment and business opportunities, pledging to create the best possible condition for them, including providing support not only in investment procedures but also throughout the operation duration of their projects.
Standing Vice Chairman of Thai Binh’s People’s Committee Nguyen Quang Hung presented the potential and strengths of the province, which is located in the northern coastal economic corridor, and only 110km from Hanoi.
He emphasized that Thai Binh has a big land fund for industrial production, with eight established industrial parks with total area of 1,930ha. In particular, the province is home to a 30,583ha economic zone, and the province has issued many preferential policies for investment in the zone.
Representatives from Korean firms with investment in Thai Binh shared their experience in doing business in the province.
Earlier, the Thai Binh delegation paid working visits to Gyeongsangbuk and Chungcheongbuk to look into cooperation possibilities. It also had working sessions with Korean firms which are interested in investment in infrastructure and smart city./.