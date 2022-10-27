Thai Binh seeks stronger partnership with French localities, businesses
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thai Binh Nguyen Khac Than has visited France to seek stronger partnership with Auvergne - Rhone – Alpes region and French partners in general.
Chairman of the People's Committee of Thai Binh Nguyen Khac Than (second, left) at a business forum in France (Photo: VNA)
During the visit from October 23-27, Than had a meeting with Philippe Meunier, Vice President of the Council of Auvergne - Rhone – Alpes region, saying Thai Binh is willing and ready to cooperate with a locality of the region to promote strengths of both sides.
Meunier highlighted the fruitful partnership of Auvergne - Rhone – Alpes region with many Vietnamese localities such as Dong Nai, Tien Giang and Ho Chi Minh City, stressing that it is willing to expand collaboration with Vietnamese localities in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, energy and green, and environmentally friendly infrastructure. He emphasised that cooperation with Thai Binh is feasible and promising.
The two sides pledged to continue to deepen their cooperation, with Auvergne - Rhone – Alpes region’s choosing a promising province to partner with Thai Binh.
(Photo: VNA)Within the framework of the visit, business forums were held in Lyon and Paris, drawing a large number of Vietnamese and French enterprises in many areas such as energy, digital transformation, agriculture, food and urbanisation.
At the forums, Than popularised the potential, cooperation and investment opportunities of Thai Binh in various fields as well as the province’s investment attraction policies.
He underlined that the province is prioritising FDI projects in high-tech agriculture, processing-manufacturing, tourism, saltwater intrusion treatment, aquatic farming and processing, and renewable energy.
Didier Boulogne, Vice Director of Business France, said that agriculture is a strength of both Thai Binh and France. He held that the two sides will have much to do together in the future, especially in farm produce processing./.