Business Vietnamese, Italian localities forge cooperation The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Como city of Italy are enjoying similarities in terms of geography and silk production that can complement each other, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Duc Quan has said.

Business Hanoi attracts almost 1 million international tourists in 10 months Hanoi has welcomed nearly 983,000 international tourist arrivals in the first 10 months, almost reaching the target of 1 - 1.2 million for the whole of this year, the municipal Tourism Department said on October 26.