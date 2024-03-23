At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – A working delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, in collaboration with the Switzerland-Vietnam Business Gateway (SVBG) and the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC), held a seminar in Zurich city on March 22 to showcase local investment potential and attract Swiss businesses to the locality.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than said Thai Binh boasts advantages in land bank for industrial development, with 10 industrial zones and 49 industrial clusters covering nearly 3,000ha ready to welcome investors.

Thai Binh always welcomes investors from around the world, especially those from Switzerland, to explore and invest there, he said, hoping that the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland and business support organisations such as Swiss Global Enterprise, SwissMEM, Swiss Textiles, SACC and SVBG will facilitate connections between the province and Swiss companies and investors.

Thai Binh commits to all possible support for foreign firms, especially those from Switzerland, to boost cooperation and investment, he added.

In the Q&A session, the Vietnamese delegates discussed Thai Binh's specific areas open to Swiss investment, including finance, banking, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, renewable energy and tourism services./.