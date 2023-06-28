Business Vietnam’s GDP to grow by 5% in Q2: Maybank Vietnam’s GDP growth is likely to expand by 5% in the second quarter, and 4% in 2023 before reaching 6% in 2024, Singapore-based Maybank Research Pte Ltd said in a report released on June 27.

Videos Vietnam Airlines notifies passengers of departure gates via messages National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines now begins sending automatic messages to notify passengers of departure gates at three airports of Noi Bai, Da Nang, and Tan Son Nhat.

Videos Positive signs for durian exports to the UK Since the first batch of Vietnam’s Ri6 durian was officially exported to the UK in the beginning of May, TT Meridian Company has regularly imported 3-4 tons of this specialty fruit every week, which shows that it is well received by consumers in this market.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese trade ministers hold talks Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on June 28, as part of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from June 25-28.