Thai Binh seeks to expand investment cooperation with Germany
A workshop to promote investment and development cooperation between the northern province of Thai Binh and Germany was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Delegation of German Industry and Industry (AHK) in Vietnam on June 28.
Delegates at the workshop (Photo: VNA)
The workshop aimed to concretise the content of the meeting between the provincial People's Committee and AHK Vietnam on February 17, 2023.
It demonstrated the determination of AHK Vietnam in connecting and promoting extensive cooperation between German partners and Vietnam in general and Thai Binh in particular.
Addressing the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than highlighted the significance of the workshop, saying that it opened many cooperation directions between Thai Binh and Germany in the future.
Thai Binh is committed to creating the most favourable conditions for long-term and effective operations of investors, he stressed, adding that attracting investment is the top important task of the province.
He suggested the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to support Thai Binh in implementing international cooperation agreements, including the cooperation agreement between Thai Binh and AHK Vietnam.
The provincial People's Committee also proposed AHK Vietnam to support the province in connecting with German localities and businesses, encouraging them to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in Thai Binh in the supporting industry; automobile manufacturing, electricity, electronics - telecommunications, machinery manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceutical production, education- training, and export of high-quality human resources.
Marko Walde, Chief Representative of AHK Vietnam, said German businesses are eager to invest in Vietnam because this is an emerging country in attracting foreign investment.
Thai Binh boasts great potential, suitable for the investment demand of German enterprises, he said, adding that German investors are very interested in the fields of vocational training, material supply chain, finance and energy.
In the framework of the workshop, the provincial People’s Committee, AHK Vietnam, Thai Binh Hung Thinh JSC and Rodinh Mobility Company of Germany signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation.
After the event, representatives of AHK Vietnam and German enterprises visited Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park in Thai Binh province.
In recent years, Thai Binh has always been among the top localities nationwide in terms of economic growth. In 2022, despite facing many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s GRDP growth increased by 9.52%. Total FDI attraction reached over 660 million USD, ranking 16th out of 63 provinces and cities across the country./.