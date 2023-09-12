Thai Binh seeks trade-investment partnership with Australian firms
The Vietnam-Australia trade and investment promotion forum and a conference promoting trade and investment in Vietnam's northern province of Thai Binh took place in Sydney on September 11, aiming to facilitate direct contact and exchange of cooperation, business, and investment opportunities between Vietnamese and Australian government agencies, organisations, and firms.
Organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, Thai Binh authorities, and the Vietnamese Consulate General and Trade Office in Australia, the event attracted nearly 80 representatives from Australian and Vietnamese enterprises and investors.
In his speech, Consul General Nguyen Dang Thang affirmed that the relationship between the nations is at an excellent stage, with trade being a bright spot. The cooperation between their localities is also developing well on the basis of implementing the Vietnam-Australia economic cooperation enhancement strategy.
Nguyen Quang Hung, Vice Chairman of the Thai Binh People's Committee, stated that the province is actively attracting foreign investment. Thai Binh welcomes Australian enterprises for effective investment, production, and business development, as the province has great confidence in and highly values their investment potential, scientific and technological capacity, and effective performance.
He vowed to accompany and create favourable conditions for Australian investors and enterprises in all aspects, including policy mechanisms, legal investment procedures, entry, investment, business climate, and more.
Speaking at the event, Joanna Kubota, Executive Director at The Parks, Sydney's Parkland Councils, noted that there are similarities between Thai Binh and regions under the councils, such as a focus on construction, agriculture, and infrastructure development. Therefore, both sides have many opportunities to exchange, cooperate, and learn from each other's experiences.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Sydney on the sidelines of the event, Kubota emphasised that the potential for cooperation between Thai Binh and Australian localities is enormous, given the sound development of the Vietnam-Australia relationship.
Meanwhile, Luke Magee, President of the Parramatta Chamber of Commerce, committed to helping businesses in Parramatta city in particular and Australia in general gain a better understanding of potential cooperation chances with those from Thai Binh and Vietnam, especially regarding the high-tech, manufacturing, and biotechnology industries, among others.
While in Australia, the Thai Binh trade promotion delegation had working sessions with representatives of Australian enterprises, organisations, and economic associations, who expressed their desire to expand cooperation with the province and Vietnam, on various fronts, such as trade, high-tech agriculture, industry, construction, and other priority areas of mutual interest./.