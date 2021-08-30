Business Firms await new bank incentive policies The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is consulting on a draft circular for incentive policies to support firms with access to bank loans to overcome difficulties in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Deal sealed for development of 18.6 trillion VND integrated urban project in Dong Nai Nam Long Group has signed a strategic cooperation pact with the Japan-based realty group Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation on developing an 18.6 trillion VND (819.4 million USD) integrated urban project in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business HCM City’s CPI up 0.33 percent in August The August consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month rise of 0.33 percent, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Viettel Post’s e-commerce platform ready to help people buy necessities The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s task force in collaboration with the Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Post) have launched a shopping service on Viettel Post’s Voso.vn e-commerce platform to help people access sources of food without leaving their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.