Thai Binh speeds up site clearance to boost economic development
An overview of the online conference of the Thai Binh People’s Committee (Source: baothaibinh.gov.vn)Thai Binh (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Binh is taking measures to speed up ground clearance for investment projects in the locality, considering it an effective solution to deal with major bottlenecks in economic development.
The provincial People’s Committee held an online conference on August 20 to implement the Directive No.08 dated July 5, 2021 of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board on strengthening leadership over the implementation of ground clearance to serve the construction of investment projects in the province.
At the event, the provincial People’s Committee put forward a plan to implement the directive, in which Thai Binh strives to complete the site clearance for key works and projects in the third quarter of 2021. At the same time, it will carry out an emulation movement "Speeding up the implementation of site clearance to serve the implementation of investment projects in the province” during 2021-2022, starting in August 2021.
Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Thai Binh Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Khac Than said that, besides the achieved results, the province's site clearance still has many limitations and shortcomings that hinder the construction of most of projects, even the key projects, thus causing great obstacles to the implementation of the locality’s economic development tasks and investment attraction.
Than requested all departments and sectors to be properly and fully aware of the position and importance of site clearance, and consider it the urgent and annual task of the People's Committees of districts and Thai Binh city.
He also asked Chairpersons of the district-level People's Committees to direct the site clearance work.
The Department of Planning and Investment was required to actively study investment capital for projects that have effective ground clearance plans and are supported by locals.
The Department of Public Security was ordered to keep a close watch on security, social order and safety situation, especially in places where site clearance is being carried out to promptly handle any cases that oppose or hamper the work.
According to the provincial Party Committee, following the Resolution of the 20th provincial Party Congress and the Resolution of Party Congresses at all levels for the 2020-2025 term, all departments, sectors and localities in the province have focused on implementing key tasks and solutions synchronously to promote socio-economic development, especially investing in technical infrastructure development and improving the investment and business environment to attract more investment in the province. In particular, the site clearance has received special attention, and achieved positive initial results, thus creating favourable conditions for the implementation of investment projects.
On this occasion, six collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in site clearance were awarded certificates of merit by the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.
In the first half of 2021, the number of newly-established enterprises and branches and representative offices in Thai Binh province rose by 14 percent over the same period last year with a total of more than 420 enterprises, branches and representative offices and a total registered capital of 3.8 trillion VND (166.8 million USD), up 13.8 percent year-on-year.
Disbursement of construction investment during January-June reached 77 percent of the yearly estimate, making Thai Binh rank second in the country, after Hai Phong city, in terms of construction investment disbursement so far this year.
In the total local budget revenue in the period, domestic revenue reached 67 percent of the estimate with an amount of more than 4.56 trillion VND, a year-on-year jump of 50.1 percent.
The northern province has targets its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 13 percent in the second half of 2021 to fulfil its goal of at least 9.1 percent of expansion for the whole year./.