The northern province of Thai Binh will create favourable conditions for US enterprises to study its investment climate and carry out production and business projects in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than has said.



During a trade and investment promotion seminar co-hosted by the provincial authorities and the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam) on April 28, Than pledged support for US investors and hoped that AmCham Vietnam would continue studying the locality’s business environment and work to attract investment in local economic and industrial zones.



Highlighting the province’s strengths, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lai Van Hoan said it boasts a favourable geographic location, high-quality human resources, convenient transport infrastructure, and abundant natural gas supplies.



Thai Binh wants to cooperate with US firms in the fields of processing, supporting industries, gas-fired and wind power, clean energy, high-technology, pharmaceutical production, education, and tourism infrastructure, among others, he added.



AmCham Vietnam Vice President John Rockhold said the seminar provided its members with important information on local human resources quality, infrastructure, and transparency, helping them make decisions on investing in the province.



He suggested Thai Binh pay due regard to improving its provincial competitiveness index so as to bolster its attractiveness.



Possessing huge potential in natural gas, solar and wind energy, the province could attract investors from the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, he noted./.