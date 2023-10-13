Business Vietnamese culture, products shine in Russia A programme, titled Vietnamese Days in Russia, is taking place at the Hanoi - Moscow multifunctional complex Incentra in the Russian capital, introducing Vietnam’s cuisine, culture, and products.

Business Southeastern region has great potential to attract green investment The southeastern region, which leads the country in foreign direct investment attraction, has great potential and motivation to attract high-quality investment, particularly those to green and sustainable development areas, heard a conference held in Dong Nai province on October 12.

Business Infographic Trade surplus of over 21.6 billion USD posted in first nine months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 497.66 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, down 11 percent over the same period last year. Trade was in surplus to the tune of 21.68 billion USD.

Business Vietnam needs brand building to boost exports to CPTPP market The image of Vietnamese brands, which is relatively modest in the CPTPP market, needs to be improved in a bid to tap the tremendous potential of this market, experts have advised.