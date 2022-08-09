World Cambodia’s air passengers increase by nearly 500% Cambodia has recorded an increase of 500% in air passengers in the first seven months of 2022, according to Sin Chanserivutha, Undersecretary of State and Spokesman for Civil Aviation.

World Thailand could be world’s second-largest rice exporter this year Thailand’s rice exports in the first six months of this year surged 56.6% to 3.5 million tonnes, bringing in 60.93 billion THB (about 1.7 billion USD) in revenue, or 42.9% more year on year.

World Lao tourism sees signs of recovering after reopening The number of tourists coming to Laos increased again after it lifted travel restrictions in January 2022, said the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism’s Tourism Development Department.