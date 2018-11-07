The Thai Cabinet has made changes to the criteria and benefits of the smart visa program.

The Thai Cabinet has made changes to the criteria and benefits of the smart visa program in a bid to facilitate foreign academics who come to share their knowledge with Thai industrial personnel.Following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Government Spokesperson Puttipong Punnakanta announced that approval was granted for the Board of Investment’s proposed amendments to the smart visa criteria and benefits, with a view to ensuring convenience for foreign professionals on their visits to Thailand, especially those who are in fields related to the Kingdom’s 10 target industries.The changes included the entitlement of three more groups of academics to a smart visa; they consist of experts in the fields of alternative dispute resolution management, scientific and technological human resource development, and environmental and alternative energy management. Moreover, smart visa holders will be able to use Fast Track lanes for immigration checks at any international airports across Thailand.The adjustments were aimed at facilitating foreign academics’ visits to Thailand, benefitting knowledge transfers to Thai industrial operators and workers, and strengthening the country’s industrial development accordingly. - NNT/VNA