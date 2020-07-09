

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the first batch of 186 economic stimulus projects worth 92.4 billion baht (3 billion USD) and allocated 15.5 billion baht (500 million USD) to support job creation and tourism-related projects.

The Thai Government’s deputy spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the Cabinet on July 8 agreed in principle to okay the first batch of economic stimulus projects under the 400-billion-baht emergency package to shore up the economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These projects cover three areas, including 51.3 billion baht to boost the grass roots economy, 20.3 billion baht for financing sustainable development projects, and 22.4 billion baht for boosting consumption and tourism.

The Cabinet agreed to allocate15.5 billion baht to finance five projects which are designed to create employment and promote tourism. Other projects will be approved in subsequent Cabinet meetings./.