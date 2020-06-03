World Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert One of the reasons for Vietnam's success in controlling COVID-19 is its speed of response, twitted Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford University clinical research unit in Ho Chi Minh City.

World Foreign experts, students to be permitted to enter Laos Foreign experts and students will be allowed to enter Laos as the country is further lifting social distancing measures after no new COVID-19 cases have been reported for 52 consecutive days.

World Thailand allows migrant workers to work in Thailand until July 31 The Thai Cabinet has decided to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to work in Thailand until July 31, 2020, to help reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, and to maintain a workforce as the situation gradually improves.

World German experts studying Mekong River water management Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.