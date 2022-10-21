World Thailand holds APEC Exhibition to show readiness as host The Government Public Relations Department, under the Prime Minister’s Office, is playing host to ‘APEC THAILAND 2022 Exhibition’ at Suvarnabhumi Airport, to show the readiness of Thailand as the host of APEC 2022 and widen the awareness of APEC 2022 task plan.

World Indonesia hikes interest rate to tackle inflation Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis point on October 20 in a bid to curb rising inflation and reduce pressure on the local currency.

World Cambodian media highlight Vietnamese Party delegation's visit Cambodia's media outlets have published articles highlighting the meaning of the recent official visit of Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

World Indonesia to offer incentives to companies investing in new capital Indonesia will offer generous incentives to companies investing in a 32 billion USD project to build a new capital city in the country called Nusantara, an official has said.