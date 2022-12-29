World Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia Palm and rubber farmers in the Thai province of Krabi have been urged to grow coffee instead, as demand for the beverage is rising faster in Asia than in other parts of the world.

World Air pollution in Thailand to worsen: PCD Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has said that the level of PM2.5 fine dust pollution may rise above safe levels in some areas of the country as early as next year due to lower temperatures.

World Thailand tightens traffic control during 7-day new year celebration Thailand police on December 28 launched a campaign to ensure road safety during the new year celebration, offering an award of 10,000 bahts (nearly 300 USD) for those who send police the best records of traffic violations.

World Thailand’s coral reefs devastated by yellow-band disease A rapidly spreading disease called yellow-band is killing corals over vast stretches of Thailand’s sea floor, and scientists fear it may be getting worse because of climate change.