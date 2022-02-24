World WB: Digital and circular economy can earn Thailand 3.4 billion USD annually The World Bank has said digital and disruptive technologies, along with the development of a circular economy, can earn Thailand up to 3.4 billion USD each year in additional investments, savings and revenue.

World Laos, Thailand agree to reopen borders soon Laos and Thailand have agreed to reopen border crossings and checkpoints as soon as possible, reported the Laotian Times on February 24.