Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul (Photo: Reuters)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Cabinet resolved that Thailand would offer to host the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the ASEAN Para Games in 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced.



Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Cabinet on September 27 agreed to spend 2.05 billion baht (53.7 million USD) to host the regional sports events.



Thailand will benefit from the hosting as it will have opportunities to present its positive image, show its comprehensive readiness to international tourists and investors, generate income from the spending of visitors and about 12,000 athletes, staff, representatives of sports organisations and observers, she said.



For venues of the games, the Government eyed sports facilities in Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Bangkok, Phuket, Songkhla and provinces facing the Andaman Sea namely Krabi, Trang, Phangnga, Ranong and Satun, she added.



The last time Thailand hosted the Games was in 2007 in Nakhon Ratchasima./.