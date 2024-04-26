World Vietnam appeals for maximum self-restraint, end to hostilities in Middle East A representative of Vietnam appealed to all the parties concerned to exercise maximum self-restraint and to end hostilities, while addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the Middle East and Palestine situation on March 25.

World Indonesia’s coffee exports surpass imports Indonesia’s coffee exports have surpassed imports for 47 consecutive months since May 2020, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has reported.

World Thailand expects wave of tourists during Golden Week The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that about 996,000 foreign tourists will visit the Southeast Asian country between April 26 and May 5, known as the Golden Week holidays in Japan, during which Chinese tourists also prefer to travel overseas.

World Argentinian media praises Dien Bien Phu Victory Argentinian newspapers have called Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954) a symbol of the national liberation movement of oppressed and colonialised peoples worldwide.