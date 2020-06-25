World Lao Govn’t proposes lowering economic growth target The Lao Government has suggested the National Assembly revise down economic growth target this year due to the impacts of COVID-19.

World ASEAN, New Zealand to reinforce strategic partnership ASEAN and New Zealand reiterated the commitment to further intensify their strategic partnership during the teleconferenced eighth meeting of the ASEAN-New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee on June 25.

ASEAN COVID-19 cases climb to over 50,000 in Indonesia Indonesia recorded an additional 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25, pushing the country’s total to 50,187, while the number of fatalities increased to 2,620.