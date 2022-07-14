World Russian expert appreciates Vietnam’s role, potential The website of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) has recently run an article by Valeria Vershinina, an expert on Vietnamese studies, appreciating the role and potential of Vietnam in Russia’s foreign policy.

World Indonesia entering fourth wave of COVID-19 Indonesia is entering the fourth wave of COVID-19 transmission, according to chief of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) task force, Prof. Zubairi Djoerban.

World Laos, Thailand promote cooperation in border security Lao and Thai military forces plan to step up cooperation in border security, especially in the crackdown on drug trade and illegal immigration.

World Most Thais observe religious events: Survey A recent government survey shows most Buddhist people in Thailand intend to participate in religious activities throughout this month’s holidays, with some hoping events can be held online.