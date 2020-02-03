Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. (Photo: Bangkok Post)



Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Air Asia has been readied to evacuate Thai nationals without fare payment from China’s Wuhan city.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon confirmed that the Ministry of Public Health has closely followed the coronavirus situation and noted it has not adversely intensified and that the Chinese authorities have now allowed the Thais to be evacuated from Wuhan.

Consular Department Director General Chatri Atchananan said a total of 135 Thais have requested a return home from China and Thai authorities have prepared travel papers for them. But the authorities cannot assure every one of the 135 Thais that they will be returned in the face of the screening process and the requirement for complete documentation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the Thais will be evacuated from Wuhan by air with medical staff and officials having been already prepared. Now only the date has to be fixed by Chinese authorities for the planned evacuation of Thai personnel to proceed./.