Thai Commerce Minister launches Fineness expo
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is holding the first Thailand Fineness expo, aimed at helping to boost general consumption and domestic travel, with at least 100 million baht cash flow expected.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit has presided over the opening ceremony of Thailand’s Fineness domestic goods expo, held by the Department of Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce.
This expo features 556 OTOP Select products, from 77 provinces across the country, for customers to purchase at a single event, which is taking place until 6 December at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center, Nonthaburi.
The products featured can be divided into food and beverages, fashion and textiles, appliances and decor, souvenirs and non-food herbal products.
The minister said this expo provides a marketing channel for OTOP entrepreneurs to present their products, help stimulate spending, generate income, as well as promoting domestic tourism, in keeping with the government’s policies.
Special items, such as Geographical Indication (GI) products, innovative farm products, products benefitting from FTAs, organic products, Halal products, products intended for airport sales, as well as products receiving online retailing support from the Department of Business Development, are also being featured at this expo, where no less than 100 million baht cash flow from orders is expected.
On the flooding disaster, the minister said he has ordered provincial commercial affairs officials to undertake damage assessments and assist affected persons, especially in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat, where urgent actions are needed.
He said the provincial commercial affairs offices will be working closely with the provincial governors and related agencies while, at the same time, monitoring commodity prices to prevent price gouging.
The ministry now has a plan to hold a trade caravan in flood-hit provinces, after the situation improves, with the aim of helping to alleviate hardships faced by villagers./.