ASEAN ASEAN launches assessment on impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods in region The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) partnered with the Asia Foundation to launch the ASEAN Rapid Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihoods across ASEAN on December 3.

World Philippines reports highest inflation since April The Philippines’ year-on-year inflation jumped to 3.3 percent in November from 2.5 percent in the previous month, the highest inflation registered since April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on December 4.

World ASEAN, Turkey enhance partnership ASEAN and Turkey reaffirmed their commitments to boost bilateral partnership at the third meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held via videoconference on December 4.

World US, Japan join with Vietnam to advance shared energy goals The Trilateral Vietnam-US-Japan Commercial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Forum took place on December 2 to advance shared energy goals, the US Department of State announced on its website on December 3.