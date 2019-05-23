Illustrative image (Source: Bangkok Post)

The Minister of Commerce has invited delegates from a major shopping mall in Okinawa, Japan, for business negotiations in Thailand to promote the sale of Thailand’s innovative farm products in Japan, with initial expectation for more than 1 million baht worth of orders.The Institute for Agricultural Product Innovation (APi), the Department of Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Commerce, is considered a major agency to promote commercial values of innovative farm products. The institute has held a business negotiation session with delegates from Japan’s RYUBO Industry, a major importer and owner of Ryubo shopping mall and 300 family mart convenience stores in Okinawa, Japan, to promote 34 selected innovative farm products mainly processed from key Thai farm items such as rice milk, chili coffee, and vegetable pills.Deputy Minister of Commerce Chutima Bunyapraphasara said the ministry is expecting instant orders after the meeting for 1 million baht worth of products in the first lot, which will help expand the market for innovative farm products from Thailand to be better known and accepted in the high purchasing power Japanese market, while the sale of these products in Okinawa, which is a key tourism city of Japan welcoming many local and international tourists every year, will help further promote innovative farm products from Thailand to the world.-NNT/VNA