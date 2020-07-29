Thai company plans to build wind farm in Laos
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai renewable energy company BCPG plans to build ASEAN's largest wind farm in Laos.
SET-listed BCPG Plc, an arm of Bangchak Corporation Plc, announced it will spend 840 million USD developing the facility, with a capacity of 600MW, on 64,000 ha in southern Laos, according to local media.
The farm will be located near the Mekong River across Ubon Ratchathani.
BCPG invests in the project through its subsidiary, Impact Energy Asia Development Co, acquiring 45 percent ownership. The other 55 percent is held by Impact Electrons Siam./.