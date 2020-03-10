World Indonesia aims to double gas production by 2030 Indonesia is striving to double gas production over the next 10 years to 12.3 billion cubic feet per day as it sets to become one of the world’s top exporters with major projects in the pipeline.

World Thailand proposes to set up financial institution for tourism The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports said it will propose the establishment of a Tourism Fund at the next meeting of the National Tourism Policy Committee.

World Indonesia confirms new COVID-19 cases Indonesian authorities on March 9 confirmed that the country reports 13 new cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the country to 19.

World Singapore prepares 2nd package to help firms amid COVID-19 fight The Singaporean government will soon roll out a second package to help businesses tide over the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.