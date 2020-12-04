Thai conglomerate values potential of Vietnamese market
DTE 1 and 2, the largest solar power project in Southeast Asia, located in Tay Ninh, Vietnam (Photo: bangkokpost.com)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai conglomerate B.Grimm Group is studying the feasibility of an additional 3,000MW in Vietnam and a partnership with a US firm for 2,000MW of supply, according to B.Grimm chairman Harald Link.
Bangkok Post newspaper quoted Link as saying that Vietnam is a high potential market and B.Grimm is the largest power operator in the country and has projects from 1,000-3,000MW in the pipeline. The firm has also received a licence to import 650,000 tonnes of LNG annually from Vietnam.
B.Grimm operates power businesses in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, with a transmission system in Cambodia. It has a total capacity in operation of 3,019 MW supplied from co-generation, solar, energy storage backup for power trading and waste to energy.
The company also has 1,200MW worth of projects in development, which include 16MW of wind power and 95MW of hydropower.
B.Grimm recently signed deals for an additional 3,000MW of liquid natural gas (LNG) projects.
Link said B.Grimm Group's power business will be a key driver of revenue over the next eight years, aiming to reach total revenue of 150 billion baht (about 5 billion USD) by 2028.
This year, 70 percent of the group's total projected revenue of 60 billion baht came from its energy arm B.Grimm Power Plc, which is listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand./.