Business HCM City’s industrial production index up 3.4 percent in November The November index of industrial production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City picked up 3.4 percent compared to the previous months, but the index for the January-November period fell 4.4 percent year on year.

Business Da Nang woos hi-tech investment from RoK firms A webinar entitled “Invest in Da Nang 2020” calling for investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) was recently held in the central city of Da Nang.

Business Webinar spotlights Vietnam-Canada trade in CPTPP in post-COVID era The Embassy of Vietnam in Canada in coordination with the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council on December 3 held a webinar on “Vietnam – Canada Trade in CPTPP: Ways Forward and Recommendations for the Post-COVID Era”, bringing together about 70 delegates from both sides.