World Thailand’s Phitsanulok province turns into tourist attraction Phitsanulok province, northern Thailand, attracted over 4 million tourists in 2023, becoming a new tourist attraction in the country.

World Laos strongly raises tourist target for this year The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism hopes 6.2 million domestic and foreign tourists will make trips to the country in 2024, much higher than the initial target of 4.6 million set in late 2023.

World Indonesia implements measures to stablise rice supply, rice prices Indonesia is facing a scarcity of premium-grade rice in retail stores as a result of producers pegging rice prices at a high level.

World Thailand restricts commercial fishing in Gulf of Thailand for three months The Fisheries Department under Thailand's Ministry for Agriculture and Cooperatives has announced a 3-month commercial fishing restriction in the Gulf of Thailand starting February 15 to protect spawning mackerel and to allow their fry to mature.