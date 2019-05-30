Illustrative image (Photo: news.thaivisa.com)

– Thai Culture Minister Weera Rojphotjanarat disclosed on May 29 that the Committee on the Promotion and Preservation of Cultural Wisdom has discussed progress of preparations for proposing that Tom Yum Kung be included in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity list, by March 2020.It is hoped that the application will be considered at the UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Humanity meeting in March, 2020. Preparation of information on Tom Yum Kung is related to intangible cultural heritage in terms of language, social practice, ritual, festival and knowledge about nature and the universe.Tom Yum Kung is a compound word in Thai. It consists of the words “Tom” and “Yum” which refer to the Thai cooking process. It is a food speciality of the Central region. Shrimps are cooked and seasoned with herbs. It is a healthy dish which helps maintain the balance of the body. It was found that Tom Yum Kung involves the inheritance of wisdom from families and communities, restaurants and educational institutions. Such information is provided for reference. Then, the document will be prepared and submitted to the National Cultural Committee and the cabinet. It is planned that the document will be submitted to UNESCO by March 31, 2020.-NNT/VNA