- The Thai delegation to the 2018 Seafood Expo Global in Brussels, Belgium has informed European Union officials of Thailand's progress in resolving illegal fishing in the country.Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitaks revealed that Belgian Ambassador to Thailand Manasvi Srisodapol attended the Expo to address Thailand's progress in tackling illegal fishing activities.According to the spokesperson, the ambassador spoke of Thailand's commitment to reforming the entire industry and introducing state-of-the-art control systems, as well as comprehensive legislation.The Thai delegation discussed new legislative frameworks and control measures designed to rid the industry of illegal practices. They also reported on notable court cases and labor reforms in the fishing sector.In addition, Thailand is in the process of amending legislation to be able to ratify the Work in Fishing Convention No. 188 of the International Labour Organisation.-VNA