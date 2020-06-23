Thai Deputy PM agrees to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharath Party
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has agreed to concurrently perform as leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon (Photo: bangkokpost)
The party said on June 22 that Prawit accepted the invitation to take the helm of the core party in the coalition government during a meeting with several cabinet ministers including Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao.
The Palang Pracharath Party named Prayut Chan-o-cha as post-election head of government following last year's election.
Earlier this , Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana automatically lost his status as party leader, following the resignation of majority members of the party's executive board./.