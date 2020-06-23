World Indonesia: Earthquake jolts part of Sulawesi The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced on June 23 that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake has struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

World Singapore dissolves parliament to prepare for election Singaporean President Halimah Yacob dissolved the parliament on June 23 on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pave the way for a general election.

World RCEP members determined to sign deal in November Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23 under the chair of Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.