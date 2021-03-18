ASEAN Singapore approves 8.2 billion USD for COVID-19 response Singaporean President Halimah Yacob has formally approved the draw of up to 11 billion SGD (8.2 billion USD) from past reserves to fund measures needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN 33rd ASEAN-Australia Forum opens The 33rd ASEAN-Australia Forum took place via videoconference on March 17, during which Deputy Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Justin Hayhurst reiterated the nation’s commitment to increasing cooperation with the bloc.

ASEAN ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee convenes 12th meeting The 12th meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) took place virtually on May 17, reviewing the implementation of projects and collaboration activities within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.