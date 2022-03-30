World Vietnamese business associations set up in Laos Two Vietnamese business associations in central and southern Laos have been established as member organistions of the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI).

World Indonesia to regulate fishing towards sustainability Indonesia will crackdown on illegal fishing activities conducted by local fishermen to create sustainable fishery resources in the future, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on March 30.

World Malaysia ready to welcome international tourists back Immigration services at entry points will be back to their pre-pandemic strength in anticipation of large crowds of travelers and an influx of foreign workers as the country reopens its borders on April 1, Malaysia's Immigration Department Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

World WB supports Indonesia in post-COVID-19 recovery, addressing climate change The World Bank (WB) supports the Indonesian government's endeavors in recovering the economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while still addressing the issues related to climate change.