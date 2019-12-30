World Malaysia grants 15-day visa exemption for Indian tourists The Malaysian government has decided to grant a 15-day visa exemption for tourists from India from January 1 to December 31 next year in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign.

World Top 10 world economic events of 2019 Below is a recap of ten of the year’s most consequential headlines impacting consumers, investors and financial markets worldwide chosen by the Vietnam News Agency.

Business International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019 International media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s thriving economy which is among the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia in 2019 amid the global economic slowdown.