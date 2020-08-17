Thai economy sees biggest contraction in more than 20 years
The Thai economy contracted the most in more than two decades due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An empty airport in Thailand. The country's tourism sector is hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic (Source: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai economy contracted the most in more than two decades due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Economic and Social Development Council announced on August 17 that the country’s GDP dropped by 12.2 percent from a year ago – the biggest decline since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
The figure, however, is lower than an estimate of a 13 percent contraction in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The second-quarter unemployment rate was at 1.95 percent, and an additional 1.8 million workers may be at risk of losing their jobs.
Thailand has to date reported 3,377 COVID-19 cases, including 58 fatalities. The country has resumed economic activities since August 13./.