World Infographic Top 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.

World Myanmar extends ceasefire until end of 2023 Myanmar's military has extended its ceasefire agreement with Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) until the end of 2023, according to a statement released by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services on the last day of 2022.

World German newspaper commends ‘Dien Bien Phu in the air’ victory German newspaper Junge Welt has published an article about the "Dien Bien Phu in the air" victory of the Vietnamese army and people 50 years ago when the US massively bombed the North in a campaign considered to be the fiercest targeting Hanoi.

World Singapore ready to step up border health measures if needed: Ministry The Singaporean Ministry of Health said on December 30 that the city-state is ready to step up border health measures if needed and that it is closely watching the global COVID-19 situation.