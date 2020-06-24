World Thailand: EEC to propose business bubble travel scheme The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee will be proposing to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration this week a scheme to allow international travel by businesspersons from selected countries, in order to continue investment activities in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) which is important in driving the country’s economy.

World Indonesia gets 1 billion USD in loans for COVID-19 response The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced on June 23 that it and other banks had approved loans totalling 1 billion USD loan to help strengthen Indonesia’s health and economic responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

ASEAN ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea and promotion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).