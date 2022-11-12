World Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Vietnam visit to deepen strategic partnership: German media German media has spotlighted Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming visit to Vietnam from November 13-14, affirming that this will be a good opportunity for the two countries to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

World Thai Immigration police launch e-Extension system for online visa extension The Royal Thai Police and its Immigration Bureau have launched an “e-Extension” system for foreigners to file for extensions to their stay in the kingdom.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN Summits with partners Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend ASEAN Summits with partners like China, the Republic of Korea and the United Nations, within the framework of the 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11.

World LAAB treatment effective in preventing severe Covid symptoms: Thai Health Ministry The Ministry of Public Health has found long-acting antibody treatment (LAAB) to be effective in preventing severe outcomes and deaths after a COVID-19 infection, according to a study.