Thai ethnic people in Phong Tho district have been eagerly awaiting the Kin Lau Khau Mau festival, during which they pray for good health, favourable weather, bumper crops, and prosperity. The festival also offers an opportunity for all ethnic groups in Lai Chau province to exchange culture and promote the great national solidarity bloc, making contributions to building Vietnamese culture and a unique cultural identity.



Several rituals are held during the festival, including a rice procession, pounding young rice, praying for peace and good fortune, and worshipping the Gods.



Following the rituals, the Thai people and visitors take part in folk games like tug-of-war and traditional dances such as nhay sap (dancing with bamboo poles) and xoe dancing.



Phong Tho district is now home to 11 ethnic groups, with the Thai people accounting for over 20%.



The district has carried out an array of measures over the years to protect the ethnic groups’ culture, through preserving eight traditional festivals of the Dao, Thai, and H’Mong people. It has also urged local residents to preserve their traditional culture in tandem with tourism development./.

