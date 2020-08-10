Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
Lo Thi Tom, a local woman, has been used to brocade weaving since nine or ten years old (Photo: VNA)
Thai women make traditional brocade products on their special loom (Photo: VNA)
Thai ethnic people’s weaving looms are made from wood and generally big (Photo: VNA)
Brocade production helps maintain Thai ethnic minority people’s typical cultural characteristic (Photo: VNA)
Thai ethnic minority people have maintained their traditional brocade weaving for many years (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
For many Thai women, the most difficult stage in weaving brocade products is preparing threads (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Skillful hands of Thai women on the loom (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
A good loom is among key factors for a beautiful brocade products (Photo: VNA)
Thai women often wear Pieu scarf, one of their traditional brocade products (Photo: VNA)