Thai firm presents scholarships to needy Vietnamese students
The Thai-based SCG group on November 8 presented its Sharing the Dream scholarships to 50 high school students in the Mekong Delta province of Long An, its second destination for the activity this year after Ho Chi Minh City.
At the scholarship award ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Aiming to facilitate disadvantaged students in their study, the SCG programme is planned to reach nine Vietnamese provinces and cities in 2019, offering a total of 290 scholarships worth 1.9 billion VND (81,846 USD).
On behalf of the group, Somchart Patamamongkonchai, Director General of the Tin Thanh Packing Joint Stock Company, said the scholarship is SCG’s commitment to developing Vietnam’s human resources via education.
Over the past 12 years, the programme has support more than 4,000 students nationwide in pursuing their dreams, he added.
He said the group is pleased as the programme is extended to reach more localities this year.
Established in 1913, the group, operating in the fields of cement-building materials, chemicals and packaging, has over 200 member companies and employs some 57,000 people.
It began operation in Vietnam in 1992./.