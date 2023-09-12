Delegates at the signing ceremony (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Carbon Markets Club and the Thai Renewable Energy Association (RE 100) on September 11 signed an agreement to collaborate on initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



The collaboration aims to jointly promote the goal of reducing Thailand’s greenhouse gas emissions towards achieving “Carbon Net Zero” target. Additionally, it aims to promote the use of renewable energy among the public and business, industrial sectors, facilitating carbon credit trading and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Moreover, it fosters collaboration in information and knowledge sharing with the public and organisations through activities such as academic seminars, practical training, site visits, and capacity, development activities, as well as joint event promotions, and the sharing of learning and knowledge sources.

Gloyta Nathalang, executive vice president of the Carbon Markets Club, stressed that the collaboration will help expand the two sides’ network and enhance their efforts in disseminating knowledge and understanding of global warming, carbon offsetting, carbon credit trading, and other relevant issues.

According to Gloyta, the collaboration is poised to benefit over 600 members of both networks and underscores the Carbon Markets Club's mission to drive energy transition and contribute to Thailand’s and the global community’s pursuit of ‘net zero emissions’, in line with the country’s overarching goals./.