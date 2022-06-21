World Malaysia expects stronger economic growth in next quarters Malaysia's economic growth is expected to increase further in the second and third quarters of this year, driven by the government's continued efforts to attract foreign investments, as well as the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

World ASEAN holds policy dialogue on regional circular economy The ASEAN Secretariat, in collaboration with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), have held the Multi-Stakeholder Policy Dialogue on Empowering ASEAN For Circular Economy online.

World ASEAN, Turkey to strengthen partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Turkey renewed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation at the recent fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Cooperation Committee.