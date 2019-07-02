Akira Nishino has agreed to be the next head coach of Thailand's national football team and under-23 team (Source: bangkokpost.com)

– The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has announced that former Japan national team manager Akira Nishino has agreed to be the next head coach of Thailand's national football team and under-23 team.A statement from the FAT said that after a discussion on July 1, Nishino showed his hope to lead the Thai team to the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023.The FAT and the new coach will soon organise a press briefing to announce the news, it said.Nishino’s task is to guide the football team of Thailand to record best achievements at the World Cup 2022 qualification round and the Southeast Asian Games 2019.Thailand had been seeking a new coach for its national team since it fired the Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac after losing to India 1-4 at the Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year. Sirisak Yodyardthai, the temporary head coach of the team, stepped down at the national team and Alexandre Gama resigned at U23 team.Nishino, 64, led Gamba Osaka to the champion position of J-League 2015 and AFC Champions League 2008. He helped Japan's Samurai Blue enter the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia last year.He was voted as the best coach of the J-League twice and named the best coach of Asia in 2008 by the Asian Football Confederation.-VNA