At the tree planting ceremony (Photo: PRD)



Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Royal Forest Department Deputy Director General Amnuayporn Choldumrongkul, along with the Ambassador of India to Thailand Suchitra Durai, presided over a tree planting ceremony on June 6 at Suan Pa Klang Dong forest garden in Nakhon Ratchasima commemorating 150th year since birth of Mahatma Gandhi, and celebrating the World Environment Day.

The activity was participated by officials from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, members from Indian communities in Thailand, officials from the Royal Forest Department, and members from local communities.

150 sprouts have been prepared by the Royal Forest Department for the planting at this ceremony, aimed to increase green areas.

The Royal Forest Department deputy director general said the event is aimed to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of Indian independence movement against British colonial rule using peaceful resistance, and celebrate the World Environment Day established by the United Nations to be celebrated on June 5 every year to raise public awareness on environmental issues.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, and died on January 30, 1948. This year marks the 150th anniversary since his birth.

Mrs Amnuayporn said the planting ceremony today is the achievement where government agencies from different countries show their focus and willingness to increase green areas in the country.

After the ceremony, officials from the Indian Embassy will be registering the trees planted on the Royal Forest Department https://plant.forest.go.th/ as part of the tree planting campaign celebrating the royal coronation. The department will be delivering certificates to those who register their planting on the website.-NNT/VNA