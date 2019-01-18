Illustrative image (Source: Reuters)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Kreangam has stated that March 24 will be the best time for Thailand’s general election as an earlier date will not give enough time for parties to launch their campaigns.



Meeting local media on January 17, Wissanu said that the other dates proposed – March 3, 10, or 17 – were not as convenient as March 24.A royal decree for the nationwide election will be issued next week.



He explained that if election takes place on March 24, the Election Commission (EC) will have 45-47 days to recognise the election results before the due date of May 9, thus not affecting the coronation ceremony of King Rama X.



Wissanu said it is entirely up to the election commissioners to decide when the election will be held.



Under the rule, the EC is authorised to decide the date of the election, but the Government bears the responsibility of announcing the event and submitting it to the royal family for approval.



The EC is supposed to decide the date in five days after a royal decree is posted in the Royal Gazette.



The polling agency is scheduled to organise the election within 150 days after the law pertaining to the election was promulgated, meaning the latest possible date for the election is May 9, he said. –VNA