Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks at the event. (Photo: The Nation)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is seeking to promote "soft power" in 11 economic sectors, aiming to generate 4 trillion THB (nearly 115 billion USD), Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai has said.



While chairing a seminar on empowering entrepreneurs through the use of "soft power" on December 15, Phumtham said the world economy has been changing rapidly due to a number of factors, including the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ongoing conflicts between global powers.



Thailand needs to adjust how it steers its economy accordingly, he said while noting that intellectual property is important in boosting trade with other countries.

The government has come up with the “One Family, One Soft Power” policy to ensure the country's rich culture gains more global recognition.



According to Phumtham, the policy is aimed at creating more than 20 million jobs and generating 4 trillion THB per year through 11 industries, including tourism, festivals, sports, cuisine, film, music, arts, books, gaming, design and fashion.

Brand innovation and design will be used to promote important products in the global market, he added.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party Leader and Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, said that the government's policy to promote the country's "soft power" is key to boosting the economy and helping Thais earn more income./.