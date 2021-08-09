ASEAN 28th ARF calls for maintenance of security, freedom of navigation in East Sea The Chairman’s Statement of the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) has called for the maintenance of security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea, and acceleration of talks for the prompt signing of the Code of Conduct in the waters (COC).

ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.

World ASEAN marks 54th founding anniversary The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrated its 54th founding anniversary on August 8, highlighting Brunei’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year’s theme of “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper”.

World Malaysia marks 54th ASEAN founding anniversary Malaysia, one of the six founding nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), virtually celebrated the 54th anniversary of the bloc on August 6.