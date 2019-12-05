World Int’l workshop discusses peace sustaining amid uncertainties An international workshop was opened in Hanoi on December 5 under the theme “Sustaining Peace in time of Uncertainties: Towards Greater Regional Resilience and Responsiveness”.

World Google refuses to run political ads in Singapore The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said that Google has banned political advertising in Singapore several months ahead of the general election in the Southeast Asian country.​

World Malaysia launches APEC 2020 Malaysia held a ceremony in Cyberjaya town on December 4 to launch the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020, themed “Optimising Human Potential Towards a Future of Shared Prosperity”.