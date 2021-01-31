Thai gov’t arranges to vaccinate 70 percent of population by end of 2022
Traditional Thai dancers wear protective face shields during performance (Photo: FT)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The government of Thailand has arranged to vaccinate 70 percent of population against COVID-19 by the end of 2022, not a whole year later.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insisted that every process has been overseen by medical doctors and experts because the government considers public safety of paramount importance.
He said the government is following the COVID-19 vaccine plan, adding that Thailand has the capability to produce the vaccines locally and does not have to worry about competing over vaccines with other countries./.
