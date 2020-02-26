World Thailand approves aid package to help drought-hit farmers Thailand’s cabinet on February 25 approved a aid package worth 3.12 billion THB (98.3 million USD) to support farmers hurt by prolonged drought.

World Cobra Gold military exercise kicks off amidst coronavirus concerns Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in Asia-Pacific, kicked off in Thailand on February 25, with this year's event taking place under the heavy cloud of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

World Timor-Leste Prime Minister resigns Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak offered a letter of resignation on February 25 after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament, plunging the country into new political uncertainty.

World Malaysian King consults lawmakers to decide new PM Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decided to consult all 221 members of parliament on a one-on-one basis to determine who has the majority support to become the next Prime Minister.